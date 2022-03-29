Females In Male Dominated Industries Urged To Pursue TVET

Ms Appiah Boakye, Project Director, INVEST Project of the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) has urged females in male dominated industries to be determined in their fields.

She underscored the need for determination and passion from females in their pursuit of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to enable them excel in life.

Ms Boakye said this at the orientation for beneficiaries of the TVET Scholarship under the Innovation in Non-Traditional Vocational Education and Skills Training (INVEST) in Her Scholarship Programme.

The Programme was a collaboration between the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI), Commission for Technical and Vocational Education Training (CTVET) and the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) under the INVEST Project.

It provided full and partial scholarships, mentorship, entrepreneurship training and linkages to job opportunities for young females interested in TVET in male-dominated occupations, to enhance their employability and economic opportunities.

The beneficiaries, 80 young women between the ages of 15 to 35 would be trained for a minimum of six months in sectors including construction, renewable energy, electronics, oil and gas, engineering, and manufacturing.

Ms Boakye said females should be focused and resilient in the study of skills of male-dominated industries despite the challenges including the gender stereotyping that could discourage them.

She said there were a lot of opportunities in sectors such as the oil and gas, energy, and construction; however, there were not enough talents and people to take up careers in those sectors.

Hence, the Project Director said the beneficiaries would be trained to take up the space in those sectors and to be encouraged to venture in those careers.

She appealed to stakeholders particularly parents and guardians to support their female wards who were interested in taking up TVET skills as they were being sensitised about its importance.

Ms Boakye stated that WUSC would kick-start the Programme in Kumasi and Takoradi in April.

Mr Emmanuel Cherry, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GhCCI said as industry players, they partnered WUSC to give opportunities to females who were needy but had the interest in male dominated occupations.

‘‘The time has come for us to add value to the trades of women,’’ he said.

He said the Programme would empower beneficiaries to be able to support their homes and command respect from men who would have hitherto belittled them and considered them liabilities.

The CEO noted that there was a gap in the gender parity in the industries that were identified as male dominated careers that females shunned, hence, it was imperative for it to be bridged for the development of the nation.

He noted that the demand for services in sectors especially in the extractives sector; the oil and gas were high.

‘‘Most times, it takes expatriates to come and do the jobs and send the money back to their countries while we are wallowing in poverty and saying that we are unemployed,’’ he said.

Mr Cherry noted that there were some specific modules that the youth could be introduced to, to make them productive and make ends meet.

WUSC is a Canadian non-profit organisation with the aim to create a better world for all young people.

The organisation also focused on youth-centered solutions in education, economic opportunities, and empowerment to overcome inequality and exclusion in over 25 countries.