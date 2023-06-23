Femi DeBankbuoy strikes bullseye with two new bangers

Steady-rising music star, Femi DeBankbuoy shares two new songs, ‘Kilimanjaro’ and ‘One Life,’ in time for the Summer. Don’t miss these bangers: https://femidebankbuoy.fanlink.to/Kilimanjaro – https://femidebankbuoy.fanlink.to/OneLife

Juggling music with the duties of a full-time banker isn’t an easy task unless you are Femi DeBankbuoy. The Nigerian-born Ghanaian artist is something else: he is an industry anomaly. To prove his uniqueness, the singer has released new music, ‘Kilimanjaro’ and ‘One Life.’ And both tracks do a great job of showcasing how much of a pro he is at living a double life.

Despite his busy schedule, the new tracks prove Femi has been hard at work with his music. They are solid additions to his budding discography, but in terms of appeal, ‘Kilimanjaro’ which features Remy J lives up to its towering name and is the big bad. A stunning number, the Amapiano-inflected track, which has some elements of Afrobeats, is unbelievably jaunty. Its catchy refrain and heavy log drum loops are brimming with party vibes, making it a surefire anthem for the Summer.

However, that is not to say Femi’s other release is any less absorbing. Though lacking the charisma of its more energetic sibling, ‘One Life’ comes off as very pensive and dire. It explores the meaning and purpose of life, reminding all to face their struggles with courage and hope. According to the artist, “living in the present and appreciating what we have” is of the essence. And in his words, “Lots of people are too busy thinking about tomorrow that they miss out on today. Wahala don finish. Lighten up and enjoy the little things in life because you have ‘One Life’ only.”

A dynamic force in the high-pressure world of finance and music, Femi DeBankbuoy – in case his name didn’t give it up already – is proving to be a propulsive voice, aside from being an able songwriter. His dream of blending his musical talents with his day job as a banker makes for a compelling case that has yielded impressive results for the versatile star. Such levels of dedication have seen Femi collaborate with Ghanaian stars like Edem, Jupitar, Lyrical Joe and Yaa Pono and open shows like the 2019 Stanbic Jazz Festival.

‘Kilimanjaro’ and ‘One Life’ are highly recommended for the incoming Summer thrill. Don’t miss out on Femi DeBankbuoy’s latest.