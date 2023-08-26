Festival of Arts and Culture ends at Dormaa-Ahenkro

The Bono Regional Basic Schools Festival of Arts and Culture has ended at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region with a call to help protect and preserve the region’s tradition and culture for future generations’ interest.

The festival which was the 20th edition on the theme “The Relevance of Cultural Education to the Ghanaian” brought together pupils and students at some selected basic schools across the region to display the country’s rich culture and tradition.

The participants competed in sight singing, choral music, drama, exhibition, construction and assemblage and still-life drawing, while a team of judges awarded marks to determine overall winner, first and second runner ups.

Mr. Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, expressed government’s commitment to promoting the development of the creative arts industry accentuated by the appointments of Mr. Bice Osei Kufour popularly known as ‘Obour’ in the showbiz industry and Mr. Okraku Mantey, as the Director of the Ghana Post and the Deputy Minister of Tourism, respectively.

He advised the students to take the guidance and teachings for the development of their talents seriously to benefit them socio-economically in future, citing that Kwadwo Nkansah, an actor had been securing lucrative offers and wide range of business opportunities because of his unique acting skills.

Mr. Ouattara said the government was therefore building schools of creative arts at Kwadaso, Kumasi and community centres at various places across the country for the admission of boys and girls for the development of their talents and creative arts skills.

Rev Father Francis Dwamena Asante, the Dormaa Central Municipal Director of Education said Ghana was endowed with rich culture and tradition and such platforms were vital to project those rich cultural values to the world.