Festive Season:  MTN Ghana Foundation Spreads Joy to Over 1,000 Children 

The MTN Ghana Foundation brought joy to over 1000 basic school children in three regions through Christmas parties held during the festive season.

The events which took place at the Aburi Methodist School in the Eastern Region, Adzintem D/A Basic School in the Central Region, and Gethsemane Chorkor Basic School in the Greater Accra Region featured an exciting lineup of activities, including musical chairs, dancing competitions, and poem recitals followed by a sumptuous feast of quality meals and refreshments. The excitement reached its peak as winners of the various activities were awarded prizes, while all participants, including tutors, received souvenirs.

The events highlighted the MTN Foundation’s dedication to supporting education and community initiatives as well as providing children with a memorable Christmas celebration and a chance to unwind during the festive season.

During the events, George Frimpong, Education Portfolio Advisor for the MTN Ghana Foundation observed, “It’s thrilling to celebrate Christmas with children in our communities. As a Foundation, we are committed to sharing in the joy of the season with these children.”

The school authorities expressed heartfelt gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for bringing the spirit of Christmas to life and wished the Foundation continued success in its community efforts.

Since its establishment in 2007, the MTN Foundation has hosted annual Christmas parties for children in selected communities across Ghana, making a positive impact on the lives of young people.