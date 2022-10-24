Fetish Priest elected NDC Constituency Chairman

Nana Yaw Kyei, a popular fetish priest from Adansi Aboabo, has been elected the new Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency.

The new Chairman popularly known as Okomfuo Kyei polled 436 votes to beat the incumbent, Godwin Anumley Dogodzi who garnered 285 votes at the party’s delegates conference held at Adansi Asokwa.

Nana Kyei thanked the delegates for accepting his message of change and promised to win the parliamentary seat for the party.

He called for a united front for the task ahead, saying that it would take unity and determination to recapture power from the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Mr Asafo Agyei, a Regional Representative urged members of the party, especially the youth to work hard to unseat the current Member of Parliament, Mr K. T. Hammond.

Other executives elected were Mr Joseph Ankomah, Vice chairman, Mr Lawrence Osei Adarkwa, Secretary, Mr Amidu Raman Razark, Assistant Secretary and Kwabena Ebo, Organiser.

The rest were Mr Moses Appenteng, Treasurer, Mr Isaac Semirika, Youth Organizer, Madam Mavis Adjei, Women Organiser, Mr Julius Dzekpey Mawuli, Communication officer.

The election of expanded executives was, however, suspended due to some technical challenges.