Fetteh Kakraba Odikro Refutes Allegations of Misusing Public Toilet Funds

The Odikro of Fetteh Kakraba, Nana Essel Amankwadoh, has strongly denied allegations of misappropriating funds meant for the community’s public toilet.

His denial follows accusations by the queen mother, Nana Adjoa Adobi, who claims the chief misused money intended for community development.

However, Nana Essel Amankwadoh has dismissed these claims, stating that the queen mother has no rightful authority in Fetteh Kakraba, as her allegiance lies with Gomoa Fetteh.

According to the chief, he personally led efforts to mobilize approximately GHS 4,500 for waste collection and other community needs.

He insists that all funds were used appropriately and accuses Nana Adjoa Adobi of stirring unnecessary controversy.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that land-related disputes in Fetteh have reached the Supreme Court, adding another layer of tension to the ongoing conflict between traditional leaders.

The allegations and counterclaims have sparked debate among community members, with many calling for transparency and accountability in the management of local resources.

The situation remains unresolved as both parties stand firm in their positions, raising concerns about governance and unity in Fetteh Kakraba.