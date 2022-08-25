FEU arrests 3 persons fishing with dynamite at Cape Three Points arrested

The Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU) in the Western Region has arrested three young men for using dynamite for fishing at Cape Three Points in the Ahanta-West Municipality of the Western Region.

The culprits are Richard Krangyen ,31 years old, from Cape Three Points; Thomas Kobe 29, from Akwadae (Dixcove) and Nathaniel Essien 17 also from Akwadae all in the Ahanta-West Municipality.

The FEU officials and fishers from the community in a joint exercise, caught the culprits red-handed in the illegal fishing act.

Briefing the media in Takoradi, Mr Andrew Omari Adjekum, Assistant Western Regional Fisheries Manager, said the culprits were caught around 0200 hours, dawn, on Wednesday.

According to him, fishers were aware that using dynamite for fishing expedition was illegal under the illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing programme.

Mr. Omari Adjekum cautioned fishers to stay away from IUU fishing infractions as the law would deal with them when caught.

As part of measures to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in Ghana’s waters, the FEU has been put in place to arrest such offenders.