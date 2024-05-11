FFAA, NNF and Chefs with Purpose SDG Changemakers Fair focuses on children

All countries agreed on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, yet nine years later, over 250 million children are still at risk of not meeting their development potential (43% of children in low- and middle-income countries).

Child well-being is both an indicator and a foundation of social and economic development, and children are at the heart of the concept of sustainability. A landmark WHO-UNICEF Lancet Commission recommends that policymakers place children at the heart of their efforts to achieve the SDGs.

It is in this regard that Food For All Africa on Saturday 20th April 2024, partnered with NNF Esquire LTD and Chefs With Purpose to organize an Eco-Chefs Corner: Cooking for a Sustainable Future at the launch of the SDG Changemakers book and fair.

The vibrant and interactive cooking station to mark #WorldEarthDay2024 with staff and family of Bloomberg Ghana had about 200 children taken through a Food recovery workshop, Shelf life awareness corner, Love your Ugly produce station, and an interactive green cooking demonstration.

The team from Food For All Africa pledged to raise funding to procure 10,000 copies of the NNF SDG Changemakers Series which also features the work of their founder, Chef Elijah A. Addo to support and teach beneficiaries of their LunchBox School Feeding Initiative and across rural Ghana.