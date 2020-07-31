Forest and Farm Producer Organisations (FFPOs) have received support to act as primary agents of climate change to improve on the livelihoods of local communities in their areas of operation.

Under the support provided by Forest and Farm Facility (FFF) Ghana, the FFPOs are expected to form consortiums that would make them better mobilized with the needed capacity and voice to influence policy to promote climate change.

Mr Philip Ayamba, the Programmes Coordinator for Zuuri Organic Farmers Association (ZOFA) and a member of the FFPOs, revealed this in Wa during a roundtable of the Savanna Zone on policy opportunities for the FFPOs.

The FFF Phase II project was launched in Ghana in November 2018 to support FFPOs to be primary change agents of ‘climate-resilient landscapes and improved livelihoods’.

The roundtable in Wa aimed to set out agreed structures, strategies and operations for the effective and efficient functioning of the consortium in promoting climate change for quality farm produce among other things.

Mr Ayamba pointed out that the FFF was also focused on building the capacity of FFPO’s in promoting climate change and ensure the environment was protected against global warming.

Mr Ayamba mentioned that the Zuuri Organic Farmers’ Association (ZOVFA) is the Apex producer organization co-coordinating the activities of the FFPOs in the Savanna Zone.

Participants included the Kassena-Nankana Baobab Cooperative Union (KANBAOCU), Community Action in Development and Research (CADER), Tuna Women Development Programme (TUWODER), Tele-Bere, and Peasant Farmers Association.

Mr Mark Akparibo, an official of Tele-Bere Farmer Organisation, stated that FFF was committed to assisting FFPO’s to develop methods that could aid them in land preparation and access to water without necessarily causing global warming among other activities that would not affect the climate of the environment.

He indicated that based on the policies of the FFF on climate change, the FFPO’s were empowered to protect the environment through the planting of trees and protecting the soil among other things.

Mr Akparibo assured the FFPO’s commitment to follow the FFF support to be able to protect the climate to promote food security to guarantee the quality livelihood of the people in their respective communities.

