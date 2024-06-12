FIA Launches €300k ‘Helmet Wearing Programme’ to Enhance Road Safety

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has rolled out a new initiative, the ‘Helmet Wearing Programme’, aimed at promoting the use of safe, high-quality helmets.

With an initial commitment of €300,000, the program will support six projects in its inaugural year.

During the launch at the FIA’s 120th Anniversary Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the National Autosport & Karting Federation of Uzbekistan (NAFKU) conducted a group training session on safe driving theory and practical driving exercises. Notably, two Uzbek food delivery services, Express24 and Uzum, have already enrolled in the training sessions.

The Helmet Wearing Programme aims to raise awareness about the importance of wearing safe helmets, particularly among powered two- and three-wheeler users, who account for 21% of road fatalities globally. The initiative includes supporting local demonstration projects, organizing training modules, and promoting community awareness on child helmet use.

This campaign builds upon previous work undertaken by FIA Member Clubs in regions such as South East Asia, Africa, and South and Central America. FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, expressed confidence in the program’s ability to drive measurable change in road safety outcomes for motorbike and scooter riders as well as cyclists.

Supported by funding from the FIA Foundation, the Helmet Wearing Programme underscores the FIA’s commitment to enhancing road safety globally.