Fiapre natives abroad build toilet facility for Health Centre

A ground breaking ceremony has been performed for the construction of a 10-seater water-closet (WC) toilet facility with two bathrooms attached at the Fiapre Health Centre (FHC) in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

The facility, which is meant to provide a befitting place of convenience for staff and clients of the Centre is being funded through individual financial contributions at an estimated cost GHC100,000.00.

An initial amount of GHC45,000.00 was provided by the group to commence work and ensure its speedy completion and handing over for use within four months from now.

Nana Frimpong Manso Adakabire, the Adontenhene of Fiapre, who performed the ceremony on behalf of Nana Professor Kyem Amponsah II, the Chief of Fiapre expressed gratitude to the group and appealed for more support from them for the rapid socio-economic progress of Fiapre.

He said Nana Prof. Amponsah II “is visionary leader with a great passion for education who has the vision of helping the people to acquire quality education”.

In that sense, Nana Adakabire added the initial plan was to construct a library for the town but the WC facility for the Centre was considered a matter of urgent priority.

Mr. Martin Obeng, the Municipal Chief Executive commended the group for that initiative, saying that was expected of every citizen in support of government for the holistic development of the country.

He stressed the need for the facility to be kept neat and hygienic under effective management for its long-lasting use, stating that if there should be any other support, it would not be the maintenance of the facility but could rather be an expansion of the Centre.

Madam Patience Anima, a Physician Assistant in-charge of the Centre expressed profound appreciation to the group and Mr. Obeng for “the great support” they were proving for the Centre and assured to assist for the maintenance of the facility.

Earlier, Mr. Emmanuel Okoye, a member of the group who doubles as the project manager said the construction of the facility was only one among other needs identified by the group and pledged they would continue with the support in diverse ways for the Centre to provide quality health services to the people.