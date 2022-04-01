Fiapre St. Thomas R/C Basic School Needs Security Enhancement – Director of Education

Mr Issah Baffoe, the Sunyani West Municipal Director of Education has appealed for support towards fencing the Fiapre St Thomas Roman Catholic (R/C) Basic School to enhance security.

He said construction of the fence wall would ward off stray animals thereby creating a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

Mr Baffoe made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a 100-seating capacity Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory for the school.

The project, estimated to cost about GH¢450,000.00 was funded by an old boy of the school, Mr Prince Lamptey Tetteh, a Ghanaian businessman.

He said because the school was not fenced, strayed animals and motor riders passed through the compound creating noise and obstructing academic work.

Mr Anthony Tang, the Headmaster of the School, expressed worry that drug peddlers and addicts defecate openly on the school compound, saying the pupils and students had to clean “the mess every day”.

“Skills4Sucess” will improve media and information literacy skills of teachers

Mr Chikodi Onyemerela, Acting Country Director of the British Council (Ghana and Cameroon), says the ongoing “Skills4Sucess” programme will improve media and information literacy among teachers in the country.He said this at the first phase of the “Skills4Sucess” teacher-training programme which saw numerous lecturers and student teachers from various Colleges of Education and Universities being equipped with factual writing skills.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the training, Mr Onyemerela said the programme aimed at providing student teachers with the knowledge and skills to develop and improve digital literacy and equipped them with factual writing skills.

This, he said, would further impact the young leaners they teach and enable them to become more familiar with online media and resources, thus, helping them to navigate misinformation and have a voice in the digital space.

Mr Onyemerela said building the digital capacity of student teachers and lecturers was very important in this modern age especially if they were to be competitive.

“We deem it important to support the development of teachers in the area of media literacy and factual writing.

“The purpose of the first phase of the training was to contextualize it so that it suits our teachers and also develop the right tools that would make the programme very successful,” he said.

Dr Samuel Oppong Frimpong, a lecturer, University of Education, Winneba, said the training programme was beneficial because it enhanced their digital skills.

He noted that the training has exposed the need for the restructuring of education curriculum to make way for such programmes that would improve the digital literacy of students.

“I would be very delighted if such training programmes are featured in our curriculum because it would improve the creativity of learners and also their factual writing skills,” he said.

The training programme is being organised by the British Council in collaboration Wikimedia Foundation and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, with the second phase set to commence in August 2022.