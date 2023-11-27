FIBA confirms Olympic Qualifying Tournament hosts

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced the hosts of the men’s FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2024 here on Monday.

Greece, Latvia, Puerto Rico and Spain will host the four tournaments from July 2-7, 2024 in the cities of Piraeus, Riga, San Juan and Valencia.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the tournaments with 19 teams qualifying from the 2023 World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, and five from the pre-qualifiers in August.

Only the winner of each qualifying tournament will have the berth to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The hosts France and other seven teams already qualified.

FIBA will hold an official draw ceremony at the House of Basketball here later on Monday.