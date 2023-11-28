FIBA holds draw for men’s basketball Olympic qualifiers

The draw for the 2024 Olympic basketball qualifying tournament took place here on Monday as four cities will host a total of 24 teams to vie for the final four spots.

The 24 teams are divided into eight groups, with two groups in each of the four events, which will take place from July 2 to 7, 2024. Only the winner of each tournament will qualify, according to the International Basketball Association (FIBA).

Greece’s Piraeus, Latvia’s Riga, Puerto Rico’s San Juan and Spain’s Valencia will host the tournaments, with the schedule to be announced later.

Luol Deng, president of the South Sudan Basketball Federation, presided over the draw. South Sudan is the only African team to have already qualified for the Games, along with Germany, Serbia, Canada, the United States, Australia, Japan and host nation France.