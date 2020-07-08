The Ghana chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Ghana) has extended warmest congratulations to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her appointment as running mate to the flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama.

“As a strong advocate for an affirmative action law in Ghana, FIDA-Ghana considers this appointment as a major step in getting more women in the top hierarchy in politics and national governance” FIDA-Ghana said in a message signed by Ms Afua Addotey,its President.

The International non-governmental organization however, noted with concern, the ‘bad comments, which often followed female political appointments, and advised the public to exercise restraint and also desist from making statements that would deter women from engaging in party politics.

“In the recent parliamentary primaries only 24 women from NPP and 23 women from NDC sailed through. These low numbers do not augur well for good governance,” the Federation noted.

It said Rwanda and Norway had shown the way that more women in decision making positions could strengthen executive governance and address socio-economic issues holistically.

“We hereby appeal to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Presidency and Parliament to expedite the process for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law before the end of the year as promised by the President,” it added.

Advertisements