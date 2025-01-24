Fidelity Bank Denies Seizing Funds from Minerals Income and Investment Fund

Fidelity Bank has refuted recent reports claiming it seized US$25 million from the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF).

The bank clarified that the transaction in question relates to a foreign exchange pre-settlement agreement under the Gold for Forex program, rather than any seizure of funds.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 23, Fidelity Bank addressed the misunderstanding, stating, “Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited wishes to clarify recent reports concerning its partnership with the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF) regarding the Gold for Forex program.”

The bank explained that it had advanced funds to MIIF in Ghanaian cedis, with the understanding that MIIF would settle the equivalent amount in foreign exchange within a specified time frame. The funds in question are part of this pre-settlement arrangement, not a seizure, as suggested in the reports.

Fidelity Bank reaffirmed its commitment to its partnerships and its ongoing efforts to support economic initiatives, including those aimed at alleviating foreign exchange pressures in Ghana. The bank further emphasized that it continues to uphold its role in facilitating crucial financial services for the country’s economic growth.