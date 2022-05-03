Fidelity Bank donates computers to SMASCO, Police Public Safety Training School

Fidelity Bank Ghana has donated desktop computers to St. Mary’s Seminary Senior High School (SMASCO), Lolobi in the Oti Region of Ghana as part of the Bank’s social impact initiatives in education.

The gesture was in response to the School’s request for help to furnish their Information Communication and Technology (ICT) lab with computers to facilitate teaching and learning of ICT education.

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank, said it was a privilege to support the community and contribute to the acceleration of digital growth in the country.

“Fidelity Bank understands that as the world is moving faster than ever towards digitization, it is crucial that no one is left behind.”

“The donation of these computers to SMASCO, is a step towards digital inclusion and it is our hope that this gesture will positively impact the lives of students at SMASCO,” she said.

She added that they looked to replicate that and other social impact projects in the educational sector as part of their 15th anniversary celebrations.

Mr. James Kwasi Oberko, the President of St. Mary’s Seminary Senior High Old Boys Association (SMOBA), commended the Bank for their support.

“On behalf of the Governing Board and Old students of SMASCO, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Management of Fidelity Bank for responding positively to our request.”

“These computers will greatly improve the practical teaching and learning of ICT at SMASCO. Looking at how crucial ICT has become in today’s global developmental agenda, thanks to Fidelity Bank, students of SMASCO will not be left behind,” he said.

The Bank also donated student desks to the Police Public Safety Training School at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region to support effective teaching and learning.