Fidelity Bank Honors Agency Banking Agents at Gala Event

Fidelity Bank, Ghana’s largest privately-owned indigenous bank, recently celebrated the achievements of its agency banking network with a dinner and awards ceremony held at Wesley Towers in Accra.

This event, the culmination of regional ceremonies in Tamale, Kumasi, and Takoradi, acknowledged the crucial role played by agency banking agents in expanding financial inclusion and delivering banking services to underserved communities across the country.

Launched in 2014 with just 24 agents, Fidelity Bank’s agency banking network has experienced remarkable growth, now boasting over 9,000 agents nationwide. In October alone, the network facilitated GH¢2 billion in deposits, with transactions exceeding GH¢20 billion since the beginning of 2024. The number of transactions also surpassed 2 million during this period, cementing Fidelity Bank’s leadership in the Agency Banking sector.

In his opening remarks, Kwabena Boateng, Deputy Managing Director for Wholesale Banking, reflected on the bank’s progress in advancing financial inclusion. “In the past, millions of Ghanaians were excluded from financial services. Today, thanks to the remarkable dedication of our agents, we have brought banking into homes, workplaces, and communities,” he said. Boateng lauded the agents for their efforts in bridging the financial gap, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Godfred Attafuah, Director of Channels and Sales, also highlighted the positive impact of agency banking on employment and income generation. Many agents, he noted, now earn commission-based income, creating jobs and contributing to economic development across the nation. He reassured agents of Fidelity Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting their growth and fostering stronger partnerships moving forward.

The evening’s highlight was the presentation of awards to outstanding agents, with categories including Best Attendant, Best Territory Agents, and Outstanding Long-Service Agent. The coveted National Award went to Brillin Top Enterprise from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, which defended its title as Overall Best Agent for 2024 after winning the same honor the previous year. S-Duah Enterprise from Kumasi secured second place, while Khofhay Ventures from Berekum earned third place in this highly competitive category.

Dr. David Okyere, Head of Agency Banking at Fidelity Bank, outlined the bank’s innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing both agent and customer experiences. He revealed new programs such as the Cash Advance programme for agents, optimized collection processes, alternative withdrawal service channels at agent points, and an upgraded Smart Account opening system. Okyere stressed that these innovations would continue to strengthen the bank’s agency banking model and ensure the success of both agents and customers.

The event underscored Fidelity Bank’s commitment not only to increasing access to banking services but also to celebrating the tireless efforts of its agents, who have become key pillars in Ghana’s financial ecosystem. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the bank aims to further expand its reach and ensure that more Ghanaians can access the financial tools they need to succeed.