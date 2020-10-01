To complement its various interventions in helping to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 in Ghana, Fidelity Bank has introduced an auto loan package for members of the Ghana Medical Association.

The package provides the members of the Ghana Medical Association, who are at the forefront of the pandemic, with access to brand new vehicles from selected auto dealers at exceptional rates.

A statement from Fidelity Bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said.

Mr Julian Opuni, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, was quoted as saying: “At Fidelity Bank, we recognise that there has never been a more critical time to exemplify our brand promise of ‘Together We’re More’ than currently when our frontline workers need our support as they continue to do their best to save lives.

“Our auto loan initiative for healthcare workers is our way of appreciating them for their tireless efforts in handling COVID-19 cases.”

He added: “Together with our automobile partners, we are taking the necessary steps to provide support to members of the Ghana Medical Association at a time when they are sacrificing so much for our country.”

Mr Opuni said Ghana Medical Association members who received their salaries through Fidelity Bank or opted for direct payroll deduction to Fidelity Bank to service the facility, might apply for this wonderful offer to receive special benefits.

“Medical workers who apply for this unique facility can opt for an initial repayment holiday to suspend their initial monthly loan repayments for up to three months and start repayments in the fourth month,” he said.

Elaborating on the key details of the auto loan offer, Mr Godfred Attafuah, the Director of Personal Banking at Fidelity Bank, said applicants qualified to receive a minimum loan amount of GH¢40,000 and a maximum of GH¢400,000 to purchase brand new vehicles from Svani Limited, Universal Motors, CFAO, Toyota Ghana, Silver Star Auto, Rana Motors, Alliance Motors, Auto Plaza, and Premium Motors.

Dr Justice Yankson, the General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, expressed delight at the offer from Fidelity Bank, the statement said.

“Fidelity Bank has made it easy for members to finance the acquisition of brand new vehicles at these special rates and accompanying discounts from their auto partners.

“We are truly grateful to Fidelity Bank for prioritising us as well as their commitment and support to all health professionals or workers in the fight against COVID-19,” he added.

Fidelity Bank Ghana is the largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank and the fourth largest in terms of assets and deposits.

The Bank has two subsidiaries: Fidelity Asia Bank Limited and Fidelity Securities Limited. It currently has 75 branches, about 4000 agents and over 114 ATMs nationwide.