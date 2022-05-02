Fidelity Bank Joins Ghana Post To Open 33 New Agent Points

Fidelity Bank Ghana and the Ghana Post Company Limited have agreed to roll out 33 new Fidelity Agent Points at key Ghana Post outlets across the country.

The move form part of measures to enhance access to banking transactions by customers of Fidelity Bank through Fidelity Agent Points at various Ghana Post outlets.

The agreement was reached when Mr Bice Osei Kuffour, the Managing Director (MD) of Ghana Post, paid a courtesy call on Fidelity Bank’s MD, Mr Julian Opuni to strengthen the existing business partnership and discuss ways of deepening financial inclusion in Ghana.

The Fidelity Bank has since 2010 partnered with the Ghana Post to promote financial inclusion in Ghana in keeping with the Banks’s “Together We’re More,” brand promise.

The two entities have since collaborated in many ways to make banking services easily accessible and convenient for the Ghanaian populace.

Under the partnership, customers are able to engage in banking transactions such as account opening, cash withdrawals, cash deposits, balance enquiries, mini statements, cardless transactions, funds transfers, utility bill payments, and airtime top ups at the Ghana Post outlets.

During the visit, Mr Opuni commended Ghana Post for coming onboard to ensure that the goal of supporting the government’s financial inclusion agenda was achieved.

“This partnership has contributed to easy access to our products and services as customers and non-customers alike are able to conveniently perform banking transactions at Ghana Post locations without the need to travel to a fully-fledged banking hall,” he said.

Mr Opuni expressed confidence that in the coming years the partnership would be expanded to cover all of the Ghana Post outlets in the country and enhance the services provided at those outlets.

Mr Kuffour said Ghana Post was fully committed to support the growth of the partnership for the continued delivery of quality service to all stakeholders.

He commended Fidelity Bank for the initiative, saying that it would create employment for many Ghanaians.

Mr Kuffour encouraged the public to take advantage of the convenience of banking at designated Ghana Post offices.