Fidelity Bank launches Promo for agents

Fidelity Bank has launched a special promo dubbed, “Yenko Dubai” to reward 24 of its top performing agents.

The promo, which seeks to reward the Bank’s most outstanding agents with an all-expense paid vacation to Dubai, forms part of activities to mark the 15th anniversary of the Bank.

It comes on the back of the Bank’s pioneering role in initiating the agency banking model in Ghana, thereby bringing its services to the doorsteps of consumers across the country through the Bank’s wide-reaching agent network.

So far, there are about 5000 Agent points positioned at popular community locations such as fuel stations, post-offices, market centers, supermarkets and the like, to give customers convenient access to the Bank’s offerings.

Speaking at the promo launch during a periodic agent engagement forum in Kumasi, the Divisional Director for Retail Banking at Fidelity Bank, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, said the Bank was proud and appreciative of the contribution of its agents towards fostering financial inclusion and growth of the bank.

“Our Fidelity Agents are an integral part of the Fidelity success story, thus as we celebrate our 15th anniversary, it is important that we seize the opportunity to reward them for their dedication, loyalty and hard work,” she said.

She indicated that agents aside the trip to Dubai, also could win other consolidatory prizes adding that, “therefore this is the best time for anyone to become a Fidelity Bank Agent as new entrants within this period are also eligible to compete in the Promo.”

“Besides the Dubai experience, a staycation in Royal Senchi, Maaha Beach Resort, brand new mobile phones and lunch with top Fidelity executives are also up for grabs,” She added.

She talked about the launch of an innovative service known as the Agent locator, which would make it easier for customers to identify and locate Agent shops from their mobile devices.

Dr. David Okyere, Head of Agency Banking, asked the agents to endeavor to open and fund Fidelity Smart accounts, make more customer deposits, funds transfers, withdrawals, interbank transfers, and other transactions from now up to November 2022.

“Agents with the highest number of transactions stand a better chance of winning any of the prizes on offer,” he said.

Dr Okyere further indicated that they must achieve a cumulative Key Performance Indicator (KPI) score of 80 per cent to be eligible for the promotion.

He, however, warned that agents who, amongst other things, undertook fraudulent transactions or found to have been involved in previous activities that were outside the permissible activities of an agent would be disqualified.

Fidelity Bank was the first to launch Agency Banking in Ghana in 2013 as part of the Bank’s financial inclusion agenda. After a successful pilot from July 2013 with 24 agents, it received approval from the Bank of Ghana to fully execute its Agency Banking model in early 2014.