Fidelity Bank launches ‘Sika Bumm’ promo

Fidelity Bank Ghana has launched a promotion dubbed ‘Fidelity Sika Bumm Promo’, to reward its cherished customers and to help them to cultivate a savings culture.

This is part of activities to mark its 15th anniversary celebrations.

A statement issued by Fidelity Bank Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the promo was another innovation by the Bank to provide a number of lucky customers with a sizeable lump-sum of funds to pursue their dreams and actualise their various personal or business plans.

It said new and existing customers who operated current or savings accounts as individuals or sole proprietors under the Inclusive and Personal Banking segments of the Bank stood the chance to be part of five winners to be rewarded with GHS 10,000 each in a series of monthly draws.

The statement said the 15 winners who would be rewarded in the grand draw in March 2023 could win cash rewards of up to GHS 100,000.

“To participate in the Fidelity Sika Bumm promo, eligible customers must deposit and maintain fresh deposits of GHS300 minimum or its multiples in their current and/or savings accounts throughout the period of the promo,” it said.

Mr Julian Opuni, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, stated: “Fidelity is a bank that believes in the financial well-being of its customers no matter their background. The ‘Sika Bumm’ promo is yet another innovative campaign which aligns with our culture of regularly rewarding customers for their patronage.”

He said the inclusive nature of the campaign also buttressed the Bank’s commitment towards the nation’s financial inclusion drive.

“On the occasion of our 15th anniversary celebration, we believe that this promotion is a befitting initiative to show appreciation to our customers for their unflinching support over the years,” the Managing Director said.

Mr Godfred Attafuah, Director, Sales and Channels of the Bank, explained that every GHS300 growth in deposits would earn the eligible customer a ticket, calculated based on average deposit growth in the account at the end of each month.

He said the qualifying number of tickets would be entered into the monthly and grand draws on specified dates to be communicated by the Bank.

“On a regular basis, qualifying customers will be notified by the bank via SMS on the number of ticket allocations which will feature in the monthly draws and grand finale. The SMS will also specify the venue and date on which the related draw will be held,” Mr Attafuah stated.

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of the bank, said: “In coming up with our latest promo, we considered the current economic climate and decided that the best way to put a smile on the faces of our dear customers and to say thank you to them will be to give them the opportunity to win Sika Bumm.”

She said customers could also win big money to invest in their business and take it to the next level, to purchase a parcel of land, to go on a well-deserved vacation with the family, to buy a car, or to build a “nest egg.”

The Divisional Director encouraged all customers to take advantage of the Fidelity Sika Bumm promo and asked non-customers to open an account with the Bank to enjoy the offer.

The statement said, Sika Bumm promo was the latest in Fidelity Bank’s tradition of well-placed iconic customer campaigns designed to provide its customers with life-changing opportunities to pursue their financial goals and inch them closer to financial freedom.

It said the promo came on the back of other innovative and memorable customer campaigns such as Big Fat Zero, 10x Richer, Go for Gold, Save for Gold and Reach for Gold which transformed the financial fortunes and lives of its winners.

In a little over a decade, Fidelity Bank Ghana has grown from a discount house to a Tier-1 Bank and is now the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank in Ghana currently serving approximately two million customers in 75 branches across Ghana and is a leader in the digital banking space.

The Bank has two subsidiaries, Fidelity Asia Bank Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia and Fidelity Securities Limited, an asset management firm.

In a short period of time, Fidelity Bank has become a household name in Ghana by adopting a customer-centric culture and delivering consistently on the promise of making a difference in the lives of all stakeholders.