Fidelity Bank opens new Branch at Kaneshie

Fidelity Bank Ghana has opened a new branch within the commercial business district of Kaneshie in Accra.

The move forms part of the Bank’s strategic agenda to proffer its wide-ranging suite of customised banking services and products to customers within Kaneshie, Abossey Okai and its environs.

A statement issued by the Bank said the new branch was a merger of the former Kaneshie Main and Abossey Okai branches.

At the inaugural ceremony, Mr Atta Yeboah Gyan, the Deputy Managing Director, Operations and Support Functions of Fidelity Bank, said the decision to merge the old Kaneshie main and Abossey Okai branches was underpinned by the Bank’s desire to offer a convenient one-stop-shop to meet the varied needs of customers.

“The launch of our new Kaneshie Branch marks our ongoing journey of strategic branch expansion to bring us closer to our hardworking customers across the country.

“As we all know, with the onset of digitization, the face of banking is changing, and it has become imperative that we find the right balance between the new age digital services as well as our fundamental brick-and-mortar offerings to give our customers the right mix of banking services that meets their needs and keeps them comfortable,” he said.

Mr Gyan added that: “With this plush banking edifice at the heart of this bustling business district, our objective is to integrate our products to dovetail effortlessly into their lifestyle and propel them towards their dreams.”

Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, expressed excitement that the opening of the bank had come to fruition.

“In our 15years of existence and growth as a Bank, we have established a hallmark for relevant market leading innovation, and more importantly we have constantly placed our customers at the core of all our business activities.

“One of the things that continue to endear us to our customers is the fact that we continue to find creative and practical ways to situate our business within the communities where are customers live and work. This is evidenced by our growing network of branches as well as our network of Agent Points dotted across the country,” she said.

She urged all inhabitants of the business enclave to visit the new Fidelity Bank branch and conduct business with the Bank.

The Bank has also opened a new branch at Ashaley Botwe, near the Agorwu Junction in Accra and relocated its IPS branch to the ground floor of the commercial property adjacent to Trinity Baptist Church.

In a little over a decade, Fidelity Bank Ghana has grown from a discount house to a Tier-1 Bank and now the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank.