Fidelity Bank Ghana has opened a new full-service branch in Sampa in the Bono Region to provide comprehensive financial services to residents in the town and its environs.

Located approximately 200 metres from the Sampa Police Station, the new Fidelity Bank Branch provides a full suite of banking products and services for retail and corporate banking clients, a statement from the bank, copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

The branch, it said, has a skilled and professional relationship team dedicated to satisfying the banking needs of the people of Sampa.

The opening of the branch, takes the number of Fidelity Bank branches nationwide to 75, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to working together with all their customer segments to meet the banking needs of their diverse customer base.

Commenting on the new branch, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, according to the statement said: “We opened this branch to get closer to individuals and businesses in Sampa and to provide better customer experience to our numerous clients.

“As our customer base expands, we are also committed to providing convenient services in a friendly atmosphere at all of our branches.”

While reminding customers that the new branch formed part of the Bank’s strategy to extend its reach and offer seamless banking services across the country, the Retail Banking Divisional Director, encouraged customers to use Fidelity’s innovative portfolio of digital products.

They include ‘Kukua’, Fidelity’s WhatsApp banking Assistant; the Fidelity mobile app; Fidelity Online Banking; and Fidelity’s USSD.

Nana Idun-Arkhurst said Fidelity Bank believed in innovation, creativity and the use of technology to enhance the lives of its customers while striving to ensure that its products and services were meeting the changing needs of its customers.

In a little over a decade, Fidelity Bank Ghana has grown from a discount house to a Tier One Bank and is now the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank, the statement said.

The bank currently serves customers in 75 branches across Ghana and is a leader in the digital banking revolution.

Fidelity Bank also revolutionised the agency banking space in Ghana with over 4,000 agents across the country.

The bank has two subsidiaries; Fidelity Asia Bank Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia and Fidelity Securities Limited.

In a short period, Fidelity Bank has become a household name in Ghana by adopting a customer-centric culture and delivering consistently on the promise of making a difference in the lives of all stakeholders.

The Fidelity Bank brand has an infinitely positive outlook on life, with a brand tagline “Believe with Us”.