Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, has donated items of need to the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra.

The items are to aid the treatment of patients amid the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

A statement from the Bank, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the supplies, comprising bed sheets, pillowcases, gumboots, blankets and desktop computers were to support the smooth running of the Centre.

Mr Owusu Boahen, the Human Resources Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, while donating the items said: “Fidelity Bank is a major stakeholder of this Centre and as COVID-19 infections continue to increase in Ghana, we deemed it appropriate to offer additional support to the facility.

“Fidelity is committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 and we will continue to support individuals and organisations who are at the forefront of combating this pandemic.”

He commended health workers who worked tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus, saying there was still more work to be done, and encouraged citizens to adhere to the safety protocols to eradicate COVID-19 in the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, Dr Joseph Oliver-Commey, the Acting Medical Director of the Centre, said: “These items are very valuable to our operations. We are grateful to Fidelity Bank Ghana for their support and we call on other organisations to support the Centre to effectively fight COVID-19.”

In 2020, the statement said the Bank partnered with the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector and supported the construction of the Centre with a donation of GH¢1,000,000.

It also donated over 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi and an additional GH¢30,000 worth of PPE to the Kumasi South Hospital.

Fidelity Bank in the last quarter of 2020 introduced an auto loan package for members of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) who had been at the forefront of the pandemic fight.

The auto loan package provided the members of the GMA with access to brand new vehicles from selected auto dealers at exceptional rates.

In furtherance of its health-focused corporate social responsibility initiatives, Fidelity Bank donated GHC10,000 to the Kaneshie Polyclinic to help the facility organise its Community Wellness Clinic Outreach to promote health and prevent diseases, the statement said.

The GHC10,000 support from Fidelity Bank would be used to procure medical supplies and to provide valuable medical guidance and treatment in the areas of mental health, tuberculosis, HIV, family planning, hypertension and diabetes, among others.

Fidelity’s continuous support to the Centre and other medical facilities like the Kaneshie Polyclinic is part of the Bank’s “Together We’re More” brand promise that views success as a collaborative effort among key stakeholders working together towards a greater good.

