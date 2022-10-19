Fidelity Bank to harness limitless talents of youth for brighter future

The Fidelity Bank Ghana has reiterated its commitment to investing in the development of the Ghanaian youth and harnessing their talents to secure for them a brighter future for national development.

Achieving that goal was through providing both financial and non-financial support systems to young entrepreneurs and building their capacities to enable them to grow their businesses.

Mr Atta Yeboah Gyan, the Deputy Managing Director, Operations and Support Functions of the Bank, said this at Duosi in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region during the launch of the “Orange Impact” initiative to mark the Bank’s 15 years of impeccable financial services to the public.

It had, therefore, developed the flagship Fidelity Youth Entrepreneurship Fund, which had disbursed over three million Ghana cedis to 28 young entrepreneurs across the country while other beneficiaries were being assessed for the support.

“We have also partnered with the Dutch Government to roll out the Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF) … which has already disbursed almost four million in start-up funding to 33 beneficiary youth businesses,” Mr Gyan added.

The Bank also believed in empowering the youth through education and had, thus, conceived the “Orange Impact” initiative to provide facilities and resources to support 15 deprived schools across the country based on their unique needs to help improve education of the Ghanaian child.

The projects are expected to be completed within 12 months.

“We acknowledge that the most effective tool for empowering our youth, harnessing their limitless talent, and ultimately securing a brighter future for this country, lay in providing quality educational opportunities for majority of our youth by leveling the educational playing field as much as possible across the country.”

He indicated that the “Orange Impact” initiative was funded by the Fidelity Bank as an entity and donations from the staff of the bank across the country.

The schools were selected in consultation with the Ghana Education Service while the staff voted for the Duosi D /A Primary School to be the prime beneficiary of the initiative with the construction and furnishing of a six-unit classroom block.

Naa Bawa Seidu, the Chief of Duosi, expressed gratitude to the Bank for choosing the Duosi Community as the principal beneficiary, saying it would undoubtedly impact positively on the educational fortunes of the children.

He pledged the community’s support to the project and said the people would take ownership to ensure its successful completion.

Madam Vida Diorotey, the Wa West District Chief Executive (DCE), commended the bank for complementing government’s efforts in improving education and pledged the Assembly’s support to the project.

Mr Amatus D. Tug-uu, the Wa West District Director of Education, while commending the Fidelity Bank Ghana for the support, appealed for a computer laboratory for the Duosi Basic School to enhance practical teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology.