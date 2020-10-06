Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, has introduced a virtual WhatsApp banking assistant platform to make online banking easier and convenient for customers.

The platform, christened “kukua” is to empower customers to conduct personalised online transactions from any location.

The 24-hour WhatsApp Banking Assistant, fully conversant with the Bank’s suite of offerings to answer questions through cutting edge technology, forms part of Fidelity Bank’s “Together We’re More” brand promise that viewed success as a collaborative effort between itself, customers, and the general public.

Speaking at the unveiling of the platform, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, said “We are excited to offer accessible round the clock banking services on WhatsApp, a platform that the majority of Ghanaians and our customers frequently use.

“Our retail customers can now initiate several transactions, including fund transfers, bill payments, airtime top-up, exchange rate checks, mini statement reviews, account balance checks, and ATM and branch location; all in real-time directly on WhatsApp with Kukua.”

She added that “Kukua joins our innovative portfolio of digital products such as our mobile app, online banking, online account opening, USSD, cards, and many others.”

Mrs Idun-Arkhurst said the Bank would continue to leverage technology to create simple and innovative solutions for customers to enjoy banking services seamlessly and securely.

Madam Gladys Thompson, Head of Transaction and Electronic Banking at Fidelity said “Kukua” had cutting edge security and all her interactions were secure with customers’ data and privacy protected.

Madam Comfort Armoo, Head of Customer Experience said: “We are excited about Kukua because it will manage about 70 percent of customer calls that come through our contact centre and also improve turn-around-time as Kukua attends to customer needs in real-time.”

Fidelity’s introduction of “Kukua” is a realization of its continued commitment to make banking easier and convenient for all its customer segments through relevant and useful digital products and services.

With its brand promise of ‘Together We’re More’, Fidelity Bank Ghana is the largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank and the 4th largest in terms of assets and deposits.

The Bank has two subsidiaries: Fidelity Asia Bank Limited and Fidelity Securities Limited. It currently has seventy-five branches, about 4000 agents, and over 114 ATMs nationwide.