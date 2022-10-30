Field day organised for farmers on genetically modified Cowpea

The Savanna Agricultural Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-SARI) has organised a farmer’s field day to showcase the performance of pod bore resistant (PBR) cowpea to selected farmers.

It is the first genetically modified cowpea in Ghana showcased to farmers in Silbelle in the Sissala West District under multi-location trials in Ghana under good agronomic practices.

Mr Haruna Ali, a Senior Research Officer with the CSIR-SARI, in charge of the Sissala East and West Districts, said the event was under the supervision of the lead Scientist to Ghana Bt cowpea programme.

Scientific study has shown that the genetically modified (GM) cowpea was more productive than the conventional varieties even when planted using standard agronomic practices.

Mr Ali expressed hope that the registration of the new variety would take place in early 2023 so farmers could access the new seeds for cultivation in late 2023 or early 2024.

Mr Ali explained that it was a confined multi-location trial to showcase to farmers for the first time in Ghana for them to see the performance and the characteristics of the Bt cowpea and compare it to the old variety.

“In the Upper West Region, we are doing it in Sissala East and West Districts where production of cowpea has been declining.

The Maruca pod bore is a very destructive pest in cowpea production with high pest infestation and humans can feed on a high risk of insecticide as the old variety comes with several rounds of spraying”, he said.

The researcher indicated that SARI was introducing the Bt cowpea, where the quality of the plant would be assured with high germination and production level to increase incomes and forestall food security, hence the need for farmers to adopt the new cowpea variety when released.

Dr Jerrya Nboyine and his assistant Madam Gloria Adiazebra, both entomologists from the SARI-Tamale recommended that the new cowpea variety would yield high income for farmers, as well as ensure food security.

A total of 260 participants, including farmers from Sorbelle, Silbelle, and surrounding communities, representatives from YARA Ghana, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), participated in the field day.

Mr Adam Mahama, the Regional Sales Agronomist of Yara Ghana in the Upper West Region, stressed that due to their quest to feed the world and protect the planet; “Yara is into providing nutrient for the crops and we have the Yara legume this year for farmers.”

“Yara has a programme called Grow Ghana project with 360,000 actyva fertiliser where you go with the Ghana card buy two and get one free, we still have more in stock”, Mr Mahama said.

He appealed to farmers to buy their fertilizer after harvesting to store for the coming season.

Some of the farmers expressed happiness to see the new cowpea and thanked CSIR-SARI for taking the initiative.