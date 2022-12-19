FIFA 2022: Barack Obama Declares Messi as the GOAT

After Argentina’s triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, the 44th president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, entered the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) discussion.

After a 3-3 deadlock in extra time and a 4-2 victory over France on penalties, Argentina won the FIFA World Cup for the third time, joining 1978 and 1986.

President Barack Obama congratulated the Albicelestes on their victory and dubbed the Barcelona star the GOAT as tributes to Lionel Messi, who had won every football trophy prior to the championship match versus France, came in.

Barack Obama posted on his Twitter account, “Congratulations to Argentina and to the GOAT, Lionel Messi, for a fantastic World Cup victory.”

After scoring seven goals during the tournament, Lionel Messi was crowned the best player and Man of the Match in the championship match versus France.

In addition, Neymar’s teammate from Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho from Brazil, Gary Lineker and David Beckham from England, and Gavi from Barcelona were among those to pay respect to the Argentine icon.