FIFA announces $7.5 billion revenue

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has announced that, its revenue for the end of 2022, will be USD7.5 billion.

According to FIFA, the amount is USD One billion more than budgeted for the year.

In addition, FIFA has allocated USD 9.7 billion for investments into the development of football between 2023 and 2026.

Mr. Gianni Infantino President of FIFA announced this at a press conference in Doha, on Friday, adding that, a lot of investments would be made into Talents Developments Scheme (TDS) of FIFA.

Mr. Infantino said, the Executive Council has also approved USD200 million TDS, which is aimed at attaining sustainable legacy for long term development, by helping Member Associations (MA), to reach its full potential, and ultimately give every talent a chance.

He said the allocation of funds to the MAs participating in the TDS would follow a tailor-made approach that would take into consideration their specific needs.

“These MAs would also benefit from extra solidarity funding, subject to specific criteria.

“Any TDS funds not allocated by 31 December 2026 would automatically be transferred to the Football Development Fund to provide indefinite and exclusive support to FIFA Forward 3.0 beneficiaries,” he added.