FIFA boss didn’t contact Olympic chief over World Cup plans – IOC

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has not discussed plans for a World Cup every two years with International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach.

“The FIFA President never approached the IOC President to discuss the proposals,” the IOC said on Sunday morning.

This further intensifies the public debate over FIFA efforts to organize the World Cup every two years in the future.

On Saturday, the IOC had already expressed its “concerns” about FIFA’s plans and called for a “a wider consultation” with all stakeholders, international sports federations and major event organizers.

A FIFA advisory group around former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger recently proposed biennial World Cup from 2028 onwards and continental tournaments in the years between them.

Many within the football game – including the powerful European and South American confederations UEFA and CONMEBOL – have come out vehemently against the plans.

International sports organizations, as well as coaches and players, have also expressed their “strong reservations and concerns” regarding FIFA’s plans, IOC spokesman Mark Adams told an online media event on Saturday.

The IOC also said there is fear a biennial World Cup would impact heavily with other events which “would undermine the diversity and development of sports other than football.”