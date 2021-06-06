Kurt Okraku And Gianni Infantino Fifa
The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has approved Ghana’s request to play an international friendly against the Elephants of Ivory Coast subject to observing all COVID-19 protocols.

This is in compliance with the regulations governing international matches.

It is imperative that Member Associations seek authorization from FIFA for all tier-one matches, a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said.

Ghana would take on Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12, at the Cape Coast stadium five days after the encounter against North African powerhouse, Morocco.

Coach C.K Akonnor’s side has been training at Cape Coast stadium ahead of the two matches.

The last meeting between the two countries were at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where Ivory Coast won 9-8 on penalties after extra time.

Coaches of the two sides would use the game as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September 2021.

The game would be played under strict COVID-19 Protocols as required by CAF and FIFA.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

