The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) says it will not support the formation of any competition that does not reflect the core principles of solidarity, inclusivity, integrity, and equitable financial redistribution.

FIFA’s disapproval follows reports of some European clubs agreeing to join a new European Super League which would be played in midweek while teams still compete in their national league.

But FIFA in a press statement says it stands firm in favour of solidarity in football and an equitable redistribution model which can help develop football as a sport, particularly at a global level which represents their core mission.

“In our view, and in accordance with our statutes, any football competition, whether national, regional or global, should always reflect the core principles of solidarity, inclusivity, integrity, and equitable financial redistribution.

“Moreover, the governing bodies of football should employ all lawful, sporting and diplomatic means to ensure this remains the case.

“Against this background, FIFA can only express its disapproval to a “closed European breakaway league” outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles,” the statement said.

FIFA called on all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game and in the spirit of solidarity and fair play.

