The FIFA Foundation and UPL Ltd. have today announced a new collaboration agreement that will see the two organisations join forces to promote and raise awareness about sustainable development in agriculture and education in society through football.

As part of the new memorandum of understanding (MoU), the FIFA Foundation and UPL will work together to use football as a platform to raise awareness about several key social and environmental issues, including the positive impact that sustainable development, environmental protection, educating young people and leading a healthy and active lifestyle can make within society.

In particular, UPL will collaborate within the FIFA Foundation’s Football for Schools Programme, designed to engage children in interactive education sessions focused on developing life skills and promoting values through football.

Furthermore, UPL will also coordinate access to the FIFA Football for Schools Programme for up to 30 schools in rural areas in Brazil, as well as engaging with local authorities in key markets.

UPL and the FIFA Foundation will also work together to support sustainable development objectives and environmental protection efforts through a ten-year programme that will enable the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and reward smallholder farmers in developing markets for adopting sustainable agricultural practices.

The new MoU between the FIFA Foundation and UPL was signed today at a high-level ceremony at the FIFA museum in Zurich, with Gianni Infantino (FIFA President and President of the FIFA Foundation Board), Mauricio Macri (Executive Chairman of the FIFA Foundation), Youri Djorkaeff (FIFA Foundation CEO) and Fatma Samoura (FIFA Secretary General) in attendance together with Jai Shroff (Chief Executive Officer, UPL) and Diego Lopez Casanello (Chief Operating Officer of UPL).

Image Caption: (L-R: Youri Djorkaeff, FIFA Foundation CEO, Gianni Infantino, FIFA President and President of the FIFA Foundation Board, Jai Shroff, Chief Executive Officer – UPL and Mauricio Macri, Executive Chairman of the FIFA Foundation).

Source-FIFA