FIFA Funds Renovation of Ivorian Football Center in Major Boost for National Teams

In a significant move to bolster football development in Côte d’Ivoire, FIFA has committed over USD 4 million to renovate and expand the National Technical Centre of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) in Bingerville, a town situated 10 kilometers east of the capital, Abidjan.

The center, which will serve as the training and operational hub for all Ivorian national teams, is set to become a beacon of football excellence in the region.

The revamped facility will feature a state-of-the-art medical center, a 400-square-meter gym, storage units, a food court, meeting rooms, and a 30-room residential unit. Additionally, modernized swimming pools and upgraded training facilities will cater to the development of Ivorian footballers at all levels. The center is poised to play a pivotal role in nurturing both male and female football talent, providing essential infrastructure for the next generation of athletes, coaches, and football enthusiasts.

The groundbreaking ceremony for this ambitious project took place on Thursday, with key figures in attendance, including the President of the Ivorian Senate Kandia Camara, FIF President Yacine Idriss Diallo, CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, and FIFA’s Deputy Chief Member Associations Director Gelson Fernandes. The renovation project, funded exclusively through FIFA’s Forward program, marks a historic milestone in the development of football infrastructure in Africa.

“This is a historic moment. The laying of the first brick of the renovated National Centre of the Ivorian Football Federation symbolizes the start of an ambitious project that will bring dynamism and ensure a bright future for football in Côte d’Ivoire,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino, emphasizing the program’s significance. He further noted that the facility will serve not only as a national football hub but also as a symbol of hope and opportunity, providing a springboard for young players and coaches who will represent Côte d’Ivoire and Africa on the global stage.

FIF President Yacine Idriss Diallo also praised the vision of his predecessors, particularly Jacques Anouma, for initiating the center’s creation. However, he acknowledged that the project had been stagnant until the current administration revitalized it. “This center is an essential tool for the development of elite youth football, and we are committed to making it a true center of excellence for both boys and girls,” Diallo stated.

The ceremony was further distinguished by the presence of more than 25 African football association presidents, including prominent figures such as Alfred Randriamanampisoa of Madagascar, Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon, Ibrahim Musa Gusau of Nigeria, and Mathurin de Chacus of Benin, among others.

The renovation of the National Technical Centre is part of FIFA’s larger Forward program, launched in 2016 under the leadership of Gianni Infantino. FIFA Forward is the world’s largest sports development initiative, designed to redistribute FIFA’s revenues more equitably among its 211 Member Associations. The program’s objectives are threefold: to increase investment in football development, achieve greater impact through targeted projects, and ensure transparency and effective management of the funds.

FIFA has set an ambitious target of investing USD 5 billion in football development projects by the end of 2026, with the funds being allocated to infrastructure, capacity building, competitions, national teams, and other specific needs identified by each federation.

The Ivorian center’s renovation stands as a testament to FIFA’s commitment to making football more accessible and sustainable across the globe, while also fostering the growth of talent in regions where football holds immense cultural and sporting significance. With this new facility, Côte d’Ivoire is poised to further elevate its footballing prospects and contribute to the continued development of African football on the international stage.