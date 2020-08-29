FIFA has given Zambia’s soccer governing body the first batch of COVID-19 relief funds meant to help clubs deal with the negative impact of the pandemic, an official said.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala said the soccer governing body will soon start disbursing the funds to the clubs after the FIFA released the first batch.

“We have finally received the COVID-19 relief funds and will advise our members on the schedule for disbursement of these funds. We will provide the specifics of the allocation to the members directly,” he said in a release.

The first batch of FIFA COVID-19 funds is 500,000 U.S. dollars while the same amount will be disbursed in January 2021, he added.

He further said that the world soccer governing body will provide another 500,000 U.S. dollars exclusively for women’s football.