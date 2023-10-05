FIFA increases slots for U-20 Women’s World Cup

The FIFA Executive Council has expanded the slots for the U-20 Women’s World Cup from 16 to 24 teams, as Africa gets four tickets.

This would begin with the 2024 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Columbia.

The biennial tournament scheduled from August 31- 22 September would see the various confederations with the number of tickets; AFC: 4; CAF: 4; CONCACAF: 4; CONMEBOL: 4; OFC: 2; UEFA: 5; host country (Colombia): 1.

Ghana and Nigeria represented Africa at the last edition in Costa Rica.