FIFA
FIFA

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has instructed Hearts of Oak to pay Nigerien international Mamali Lawali $11,000 for breach of contract.

This follows the decision of the management of the player to drag Hearts to FIFA over delayed payment of signing-on fee, which was due in March 2021.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, the actual amount was $10,000, with the $1,000 representing an interest on the figure.

Mr. Kwame Opare Addo Public Relations Manager of Hearts confirmed that the club had received the directive from FIFA.

He said the club was making arrangements to pay the player by the close of work on Friday, April 16.

The Nigerien had been nursing a knee injury he sustained during the first round of the league.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleSub-Saharan Africa’s economy to grow by 3.4 percent in 2021 – IMF
Next articleGSA Engages Accra Branch of GNCCI on Business Growth
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here