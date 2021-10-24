Fifa License Agent, Pablo Ballesteros To Storm Ghana For Talent Hunt

A world known FIFA License Agent, Mr. Pablo Ballesteros from Europe and a Cooperation partner, Mr. Eduardo Brigian from Uruguay are expected to be in Ghana in November to scout for football talents.

The two are the foreign partners of Mr. Alfred Kobina Tawiah Anderson, President of ALKE FC Ghana, a Second Division side formerly Juapong All Stars FC who were crowned the Volta Region League Champions in 2016.

The duo is in the country for a career changing talent hunt for Professional players all over Ghana and Africa.

The Club which plays its league in the Volta Region but based in Tema has chalked several successes in the football fraternity.

Their preference will be active footballers between the ages of 16 – 24 who are without contract with any club.

In cases where the potential players have a contract with a club but it is flexible to handle, they will be considered to be part of the journey to greatness in their football career.

The players who will be lucky to be selected by the duo will have the opportunity to play for clubs in Europe, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South America and Japan.

The selections will commence from 26th November to 5th December, 2021.

Interested players are expected to call or WhatsApp these numbers 0244653832 or 0205528953 for registration to be part of this great Career changing experience. Alternatively, they can send an email to alkefcghana@gmail.com.