The delegates of the world football governing body, FIFA, will visit Indonesia in September to closely look at and assess the condition of the 2021 U-20 World Cup venues, the Indonesian Football Association (IFA) announced.

Indonesia has officially announced six out of 10 potential sports stadiums on its shortlist for the upcoming 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup venues.

“Surely, in September FIFA delegates will come to Indonesia,” said IAF head Mochamad Iriawan.

The government and the association are now focusing on the construction and improvement of supporting sports stadiums which are located around the venues of the 2021 U-20 World Cup, media reported on Saturday.

FIFA has required five supporting sports stadiums whose locations should be adjacent to the venues to facilitate practice sessions for the teams, he said on Friday evening.

“Several sports stadiums already have good facilities, especially those in Jakarta, but those located in other places will be immediately prepared,” Iriawan said.

The 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup is scheduled to be staged from May 20 to June 12, 2021.

The six sports stadiums set to be the venues for the upcoming event are located in the main Java Island, Sumatra Island and Bali Island.

They comprise the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in East Java province’s capital of Surabaya, the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in West Java province’s district of Bandung, the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in South Sumatra province’s capital of Palembang, and the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Gianyar district of the Bali resort island. Enditem

