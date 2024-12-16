FIFA Opens First Permanent African Regional Office in Rabat, Morocco

In a significant move aimed at strengthening international relations and advancing football across Africa, FIFA has inaugurated its first-ever permanent regional office on the African continent, located in Rabat, Morocco.

This landmark development is expected to provide crucial technical and administrative support to local federations and drive football development initiatives throughout the region.

The agreement to establish the office was finalized on Monday through a signing ceremony between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Morocco’s Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, further solidifying Morocco’s growing role in the global sports landscape.

Experts believe the establishment of FIFA’s African office will play a transformative role in promoting the sport, enhancing football infrastructure, and ensuring better governance across Africa’s federations. This initiative is seen as a key step in supporting the continent’s football community and ensuring it reaches its full potential on the international stage.

Morocco’s growing stature as a sports hub is evident, especially with its recent successes in hosting major international sporting events. The country is also preparing to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, a project expected to further elevate its position within the global football arena.

The opening of FIFA’s African office in Rabat represents a new era for African football, marking a historic milestone in the continent’s football journey. As the office becomes operational, it will be instrumental in fostering growth, inclusivity, and collaboration, benefiting the game and its supporters across Africa and beyond.