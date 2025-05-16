FIFA Pays Tribute to Ghanaian Football Legends at 75th Congress

FIFA honored two iconic figures of Ghanaian football during its 75th Congress in Paraguay, observing a minute’s silence for Wilberforce Mfum and Francis “Nana Pooley” Frimpong.

The May 15 tribute recognized their indelible contributions to African football.

Mfum, the Black Stars’ 1963 Africa Cup of Nations hero, scored crucial goals including the tournament’s decisive strike that secured Ghana’s first continental title. His technical prowess and sportsmanship made him a national icon until his passing in 2005.

Nana Pooley, Asante Kotoko’s legendary supporter relations officer, became the club’s spiritual voice through decades of service. His sudden collapse during a February 2025 match at Nsoatre marked the end of an era for Ghana’s most successful football club.

The solemn tribute at FIFA’s global assembly underscored football’s capacity to transcend borders in honoring its heroes. Both men’s legacies continue influencing Ghanaian football, with current players often citing Mfum’s achievements and Kotoko maintaining Pooley’s community engagement programs.