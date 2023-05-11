FIFA President commends 32 National Team Coaches, Technical Directors over World Cup success

Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of world’s football body, FIFA has praised Coaches and Technical directors who participated in the 2022 World Cup for their efforts in helping to organise a successful tournament.

These 32 coaches led their various national teams in participating in the world cup which experienced rollercoaster of emotions among participating countries.

Speaking at a two-day coaches forum in Doha, the Football Administrator said “From everyone in football, those who I definitely have a very, very high admiration for yourselves because if there is anyone who understands pressure, who understands emotions, who understands the feelings that football generates, it is definitely all of you”.

According to him, the performance of the Coaches and Technical Directors contributed in making the last edition of the FIFA World Cup tournament the best in history.

He urged them to also see the forum as a platform to prepare themselves ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which would be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Mr. Infantino said the Federation of International Football Association had began preparations towards the world party in 2026 and promised that it would be one of the best the world had ever witnessed.

Argentina’s Head Coach, Lionel Scaloni who won the 2022 World Cup was also given the platform to brief his colleagues on how he was able to come out successful and some lessons learnt in the tourney.

Also in attendance were some big names like Chris Hughton, Gareth Southgate, Didier Deschamps, Ronald Koeman and many others.