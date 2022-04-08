FIFA, Qatar Foundation to support Qatar 2022 World Cup Legacy

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Foundation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar Foundation (QF) and Generation Amazing (GA) to support FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy.

The event, which took place at the 20th Doha Forum, seeks to deliver a range of football initiatives to empower youth and the community of Qatar that go beyond the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

As part of the agreements, the entities are working together on rolling out the Football for Schools (F4S) programme in Qatar.

The initiative, run by FIFA in collaboration with UNESCO, aims to contribute to the education, development, and empowerment of around 700 million children globally, and seeks to make the sport more accessible to both boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system.

Mr. Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, speaking after the signings said: “It is with great pleasure that today the FIFA Foundation officially partners with Generation Amazing and Qatar Foundation”.

“To be able to positively impact society through the power of football is a shared goal and responsibility between each of our organizations and using sport to reach the next generation is something all three places at the forefront of everything they do.

“We look forward to working together over the coming months and years in many common projects, and particularly to deliver Football for Schools in Qatar.”

In addition to the MoU signings, FIFA Foundation, QF and GA also hosted a launch event at the Generation Amazing Community Club – a short distance from Lusail Stadium, the venue at which the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final will take place on 18 December, 2022.

The F4S programme also utilizes a free digital application – accessible via Google Play and the Apple App Store – which includes various training modules, and is intended to help physical education teachers, coaches, and parents to better support and manage F4S activities in their schools and communities.

QF and GA have contributed to the inclusivity and sustainability modules, with the inclusivity sections offering guidelines on how to promote accessibility within the program and the sustainability modules providing information on regenerative education.

Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation; Mr Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy; and Mr. Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, attended the ceremonies and signed the agreements.

Sheikha Hind said: “Hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is a momentous occasion for our nation, and for the region as a whole.

“Working alongside our partners, FIFA Foundation and Generation Amazing, we are harnessing the power of football to affect positive change among young people and promote social progress that stretches beyond the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“At Qatar Foundation, education is at the core of our mission, our ecosystem, and our beliefs. As we work together with our partners to reach our shared goals, we will offer our unique insights, expertise, and knowledge on the topics of inclusivity and sustainability – both of which are values that drive our efforts.”

The newly signed partnership between FIFA Foundation and GA enables both parties to make collaborative efforts to work on the enhancement of football for development initiatives, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and jointly develop sport education initiatives to further build human capital and skills regionally and globally.

The partnership provides a platform for the two organizations to work on the implementation of these initiatives with a shared vision of social inclusion and cohesion.

Mr. Al Thawadi said: “We are very proud to present this strategic partnership with FIFA Foundation, which highlights our belief in the power of football as a truly global and transformative tool that advances sustainable development and provides youth with unique opportunities to better their lives”.

“As Qatar prepares to host the region’s first FIFA World Cup, we aim to utilize our partnership with FIFA Foundation to leave a meaningful human and social legacy in the region and beyond.”