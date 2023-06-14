FIFA Secretary General to step down

Fatma Samoura will leave her role as FIFA Secretary General at the end of this year after playing a pivotal role in transforming the organisation, restoring its credibility and breaking down barriers.

Fatma announced this to FIFA.com on Wednesday, June 14.

“I had intended to share my news first with the FIFA Council members next week but I am aware there has been growing speculation about my position in recent months.”

She will continue her role for the next six months until officially leaving her post.

“I look forward to spending the next six months bringing to life the 11 objectives that President [Gianni] Infantino announced at the FIFA Congress in Kigali in March.

“From next year, I would like to spend more time with my family. I have been in love with football since I was eight years old and I feel honoured to have been on this journey.”

She expressed happiness working with the football’s world governing body, particularly with its President Gianni Infantino.

“It was the best decision of my life to join FIFA,” said Fatma Samoura. “I am very proud to have led such a diverse team. My first word of thanks goes to Gianni Infantino for giving me this dream job.

“He has shown trust, understanding and an incredible level of support. It is a pleasure to work alongside someone that has transformed FIFA. FIFA today is a better governed, more open, more reliable and more transparent organisation. I will leave FIFA with a high sense of pride and fulfilment.”

On his part, Infantino lauded the efforts of Fatma Samoura for the past seven years.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to work with a trailblazer in the game,” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Ever since we met, I knew she would be superb for FIFA. Her passion and enthusiasm to drive change has been inspirational. Fatma was the first woman, and the first African, to be appointed to such an important position at FIFA. We respect Fatma’s decision and I would like to thank her for such dedication and commitment to football. Fatma will continue to contribute towards the development of the game and its social values together with us.”