FIFA to consult men’s national coaches on biennial World Cup

Global football governing body FIFA said Monday it would consult men’s international coaches this week over a “potential new calendar” which could include holding the World Cup every two years.

Coaches will be invited to video conferences led by FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsene Wenger on Tuesday and Thursday.

“As a coach of the men’s national teams, their input is essential,” said Wenger

“Opportunities for us to come together are few and far between, but we must embrace these occasions as such dialogue helps us all to protect the unique place that football has in the world and to make it truly global.”

A FIFA advisory group around former Arsenal manager Wenger recently proposed biennial World Cup from 2028 onwards and continental tournaments in the years between them.

Many within football – including the powerful European and South American confederations UEFA and CONMEBOL – have come out vehemently against the plans.

The International Olympic Committee has also expressed concern over the impact on other sports and called for wider consultation over FIFA’s plans.