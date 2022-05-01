FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana Black Maidens thrash Guinea

The Black Maidens of Ghana thrashed Guinea 7-0 in the second leg of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The two leg matches ended on a 10-1 goal aggregate after the Maidens edged past the Senegalese 3-1 in the first leg played in their backyard a fortnight ago.

A brace from Nancy Amoah, Constance Agyemang and a goal each from Georgina Aoyem, Dejean Kubura, and Mary Amponsah were enough to eliminate Senegal from the qualifiers.

The result sends Ghana to the final round of the qualifiers and would played Morocco to chase for a ticket to the final party.

Three African countries would represent the continent at the World Cup billed for India in October this year.