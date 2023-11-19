FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: Senegal sends Uganda packing

Senegal eliminated Uganda from the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after a 1-1 stalemate in Njeru on Saturday.

After suffering a 1-0 loss in the first leg in Dakar, Uganda had hoped to make use of their home ground, but Senegal managed to hold Uganda to a 1-1 draw at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru on Saturday. The draw means Senegal cruise to the next round 2-1 on aggregate.

Hadijah Nandago gave the hosts the lead after only 4 minutes, but Aissatou Ba made it 1-1 after 25 minutes. The two sides continued to create scoring opportunities, but failed to get more goals.

Uganda coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi said he was disappointed with the performance. “The players did not take their chances because we created many. This is the prize we pay for failing to take our chances,” said Kiyingi.

Senegal will now face off with the winner between Ghana or Eswatini.

The best four teams on the continent will represent Africa at next year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup due in Colombia.