FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup: Uganda unveils team

Uganda named a 20-person squad on Wednesday for the upcoming FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup 2024 qualifiers.

Facing Mozambique in the first leg of the second preliminary round, head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi told Xinhua that his team should be able to get a good result away on Saturday, before the return leg in Uganda.

“We have been training well and the players are very positive and rearing to go. It is very important that we make good use of the scoring opportunities we shall create, but also make sure we defend well as a team,” added Kiyingi.

The winner between Uganda and Mozambique will play either Senegal or Benin in the third round.

The other teams from the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) Zone that are playing in the qualifiers include Ethiopia, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania and Djibouti.

The four countries that emerge from the fifth round of the qualifiers will face each other in a round-robin format to determine two representatives for Africa at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Following is the Uganda U20 squad:

Goalkeepers: Lilian Nakiirya, Sharon Norah Kaidu, Angella Adeke

Defenders: Patience Nabulobi, Patricia Nakato Nanyanzi, Desire Katisi Natooro, Faridah Namirimu, Harima Kanyago, Sharifah Nakimera

Midfielders: Krusum Namutebi, Phionah Nabulime, Agnes Nabukenya, Docus Kisakye, Eva Naggayi, Kevin Nakacwa

Forwards: Hadijah Nandago, Brenda Munyana, Margret Kunihira, Catherine Nagadya, Kamiyati Naigaga.