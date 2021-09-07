FIFA WCQ: South Africa topple Ghana in Group G after win

A late second half strike from Bongokuhle Hlongwane was enough to secure maximum points for the Bafana Bafana of South Africa as they edged the Black Stars of Ghana 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Monday.

They would now top Group G with four points after two games followed by Ghana who have three points. Zimbabwe have a point while Ethiopia have no points as they set to face off in the other group encounter on Tuesday, November 7, 2021.

The Black Stars started the game on the front foot and were certainly the better side going forward with some shots on target from Mubarak Wakaso and Captain Andre Ayew.

The game was very cagey with fewer clear chances created by either side as they both seemed comfortable with possessing the ball in the middle of the field.

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori nearly gifted the home side a goal after he struggled to keep out a Mokoena free-kick but Mothobi Mvala couldn’t capitalize on the rebound.

Percy Tau seemed to have given South Africa the lead in the 37th minute after he headed home from close range but the Referee Derrick Kafulli whistled for offside.

The Black Stars’ blushes were certainly spared with the decision as the game went into half-time scoreless.

The second half started with South Africa looking more purposeful in attack as they searched for the opener.

Captain Andre Ayew was virtually isolated upfront with no good services as Ghana was largely on the back foot past the hour mark.

South Africa striker Teboho Mokoena came close in giving the home side the lead in the 67th minute but his acrobatic striker skewed narrowly wide.

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori couldn’t continue the game after sustaining an injury and was replaced by Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

South Africa deservedly took the lead in the 83rd after Bongokuhle Hlongwane tapped in from close range after some awful defending by the Ghana back line.

The Bafana Bafana held on to secure all three points to go top of the group.